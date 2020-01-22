Fire Department Uses Peer Support to Address Mental Health

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark Fire Department is expanding its peer support class into a mental health conference in hopes of connecting firefighters struggling with mental health-related issues with resources to help them.

Kevin Garwick is a firefighter with the Newark Fire Department.

He said he wanted the peer support program at the Newark Fire Department because it helps firefighters identify when their brothers and sisters are dealing with PTSD, depression, and substance abuse issues.

He added often what they see and experience on their day to day runs are traumatizing, and they are conditioned to put your life before their own.

“I think as you do the job and you have some experience and go on some runs you start realizing that some of these runs do affect you and that’s okay you just have to have an avenue and an outlet to decompress the stress,” said Garwick.

In the first year of the program Garwick said he’s seen the positive changes, but he knows there’s more work to be done.

It is why on March 3-4, an expanded Newark Mental Health Conference will be held at the Hilton Doubletree in Newark.

Front and center will be the peer support program for not only firefighters but all first responders.

Garwick said this is a huge step into getting ride of the stigma related mental health.

There is still a lot of concern that people have that if they say that they’re struggling or that run affected, or that they’re having depression, or post traumatic stress symptoms that they’ll be viewed as unfit for their job or not able to preform their job which isn’t true, it’s not true,” said Garwick. “That’s what we’re trying to change is the culture. We’re trying to reverse the stigma.”

He said in his 10 years of working with Newark fire he is happy to see a nationwide push to address mental health.

“Mental illness among first responders is not a new crisis,” said Garwick. “What’s new is that we’re recognizing the effects our jobs have on mental health and what’s brand new is that we’re doing something about it.”