Fire Department takes on diverse class of recruits with paid internships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thirty-five new recruits are being put through their paces at Columbus Division of Fire, and 40 per cent of those recruits are women and people of color.

The multi-year paid internship program was implemented by Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus to help introduce under-represented communities to careers in the fire service, said Interim Fire Chief Jeffrey Happ.

“Our recruiting office is getting out to the community we serve, and engaging daily with applicants, and keeping them interested in the job,” said Happ. “Starting pay for a firefighter is around $50,000 a year for three years — that’s part of the journey program — and that goes up in increments over the next three years.

“We also offer tuition reimbursement. After they complete the first year we encourage them to go back and get their degree.”

Those interested in becoming firefighters can text 474747 with the word “joincfd” in the text. When they send, they will receive an application.

To encourage women, the department shows them how to move their body and strengthen in order to achieve the same results as men, but with different muscle groups, Happ said.

New recruits undergo seven months of academy training, followed by a two-year apprenticeship program.