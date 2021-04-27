Fire department offers $5k reward after garage fire in Hilltop

The Columbus Fire and Explosives Investigations Unit is looking for assistance in identifying the person in these photos. Please call 614-645-3011 if you have any information. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a blaze on Saturday in a garage in the Hilltop neighborhood, Columbus fire department is looking for a man who was captured on video.

According to a social media report by the Columbus Division of Fire, a man was seen coming out of the garage holding a lighter at about 10:40 a.m. He stopped and watched the fire at West Mound Street and Butler Avenue for several seconds before leaving.

The person of interest is a white male (approximately mid to late 20’s) with a thin build and may have a light colored mustache or goatee.

The Columbus Fire and Explosives Investigations Unit is looking for assistance in identifying the person in these photos. Please call 614-645-3011 if you have any information. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, the social media post concluded.