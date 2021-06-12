Fire chief: Columbus Police see person lighting home on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person has been hospitalized after Columbus Police allegedly saw them setting a home on fire in the Hungarian Village section of Columubus Saturday, according to a Columbus Fire Department chief.

Fire battalion chief Steve Martin said Columbus Police officers were driving in the area of the 1700 block of South 3rd Street when they saw the person.

Martin said the fire was contained and that the damage was not too bad.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center for unknown injuries and is in stable condition.

No further information is available.