Downtown Columbus YWCA evacuated for fire; deceased body found inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a deceased body that was found inside a YWCA building in south Columbus. It’s not known yet whether the death was suspicious or the result of a fire that broke out Friday night.

According to officials, the fire started on the fifth floor of a YWCA located at 65 S. 4th Street. It’s believed it started in the kitchen.

At least 90 people were evacuated from the building, and the Red Cross is working to find shelter for those who have been displaced. No injuries were reported.