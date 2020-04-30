Fire at Budget Inn Hotel in north Columbus, 1 victim sustains significant burns

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Westerville Rd. at the Budget Inn Hotel. Within six minutes, Mifflin Township Firefighters responded along with firefighters from Clinton Township and Columbus. Upon arrival, the crews discovered a fire in a room with a single occupant. The occupant was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to Ohio State with significant burns.

No condition has been given for the victim at this time. Fire investigators are on the scene. The source of the fire is unknown at this time.

