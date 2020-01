PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took a child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Pickerington this afternoon.

Violet Township Fire Department worked to put out the fire that began around 1:30pm in the 500 block of Bedford Court. After the fire was extinguished, crews remained to stabilize the building.

The Red Cross is looking after the family, the fire department confirmed.