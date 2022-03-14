COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in central Ohio have soared above $4 per gallon this year amid inflation and other factors that have increased demand and decreases supply.

A new dashboard of tools on NBC4i.com via GasBuddy allows drivers to track price trends and find the lowest gas prices in the Columbus metropolitan area. Find it under the “Traffic” dropdown on the homepage.

The live-updating tables show the 10 lowest-priced gas stations in the Columbus area, a recent history of local prices and the average price in Ohio’s major cities.

For example, here are the lowest prices for a regular gallon of gas in and around Columbus:

