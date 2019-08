Otey and Lilly May are a matched set and they are today’s Find A Friend adoptable pets.

This father/daughter Yorkie duo (He is 8. She is 5) is available from DASH Animal Rescue.

NBC4’s #FindAFriend is sponsored by my wonderful friends at Rascal Animal Hospital.

Meet them today at a special adoption event from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Petsmart in Lancaster.