Find a Friend: Meet the Chihuahua named Brandee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today’s Find A Friend segment Bob Nunnally featured Humane Agent Paula Evans from the Humane Society of Licking County.

Paula introduced us to a senior Chihuahua named Brandee. The very quiet little girl came from a breeder who also surrendered a dozen more healthy Chihuahuas and a couple Pomeranians.

Brandee is a little timid, but she is obviously a lap dog and would love someone who is looking for a little Chihuahua to cuddle. Brandee is available for adoption today. Go to lchspets.org to get all the information on Brandee.

