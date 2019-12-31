FIND A FRIEND: Meet Rowan and Grey

Today D.A.S.H. Animal Rescue brought in two dogs that were saved during the holidays and are looking for a furr-ever home.

Rowan was surrendered by her owner on Thanksgiving to a kill shelter. They weren’t sure what was wrong with her, so instead of finding a treatment, they wanted to get rid of here. D.A.S.H. not only saved her, but found that the solution to her health concerns is just by adding a powder to her food.

Grey is only a couple of weeks old and was found under a porch with his brother. The people who originally found them thought they might be coyotes. Since it is legal to a coyote if it is on your property, the rescue is glad that they were able to relocate the two scared pups before their life was ended.

Rehabilitating some of the animals can be very pricey. D.A.S.H. is fully funded by volunteers and donations.

D.A.S.H. has a few events coming up including an adoption event at Petvalu in Canal Winchester on January 12 and another at the Petsmart in Lancaster on January 19.

For more information on D.A.S.H., you can visit their website https://dashrescue.rescuegroups.org/ or check them out on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DASHAnimalRescue/.