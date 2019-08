COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Looking for a new best friend? Then meet Leonard.

Leonard is a grey and white four-month-old kitten who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Delaware County with a few of his brothers and sisters as strays.

Leonard is a sweet, chill little guy who likes some lap time with his new best friends.

All the cats adopted out from the Humane Society are spayed or neutered and up to date with all their shots.

There is an $85 adoption fee to take Leonard home with you.