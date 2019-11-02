Find a Friend: Meet Aspen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s Find a Friend is Aspen, a 3-year-old boxer available from the Humane Society of Delaware County.

Dogs usually don’t come more friendly than Aspen. The big, beautiful boxer would climb right into your lap if she could.

Aspen does have an issue with her hips. The Humane Society is still working to get a complete diagnosis and develop a treatment plan. In addition, she is heartworm positive, and treatment for that takes a few months.

Aspen

Due to these issues, Aspen will need a loving “foster to adopt” home with experienced pet parents to help her through her treatment.

Foster to adopt will allow a family to foster the dog with the ultimate goal of making her a permanent part of the family. As a foster home, the Humane Society will pay for all medical costs for Aspen.

For more information about Aspen and how to apply to bring her into your home, visit the Humane Society of Delaware County. Director Jana Cassidy said potential families can get all the information at the shelter, 4920 OH-37 in Delaware.