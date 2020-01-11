FIND A FRIEND: Meet Ace

1  of  2
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking to add a new member to the family, you can’t go wrong with little Ace.

Ace came into the Humane Society of Delaware County as a stray. Veterinarians discovered some toxicity in Ace, most likely as a result of ingesting some kind of poison. He also had a broken pelvis.

Ace is on the mend after a month of care and HSDC director Jana Cassidy said he’s is ready for a new home.

Ace will need some special care, but he is a sweet little guy full of love who needs a loving home.

For more information on Ace, visit the Humane Society of Delaware County’s website.

