Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay.

Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.

  • Columbus Humane: 614-777-7387
  • Delaware County Humane Society: 740-369-7387
  • Fairfield Area Humane Society: 740-687-0627
  • Knox County Animal Shelter: 740-393-6713
  • Licking County Humane Society: 740-323-2100
  • Madison County Humane Society: 614-879-8368
  • Marion County Dog Warden: 740-386-6150
  • Morrow County Humane Society: 419-947-5791
  • Pickaway County Dog Shelter: 740-474-3741
  • Pike County Dog Pound: 740-947-5596
  • Ross County Dog Warden: 740-772-5929
  • Union County Humane Society: 937-642-6716