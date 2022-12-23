COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay.
Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
- Columbus Humane: 614-777-7387
- Delaware County Humane Society: 740-369-7387
- Fairfield Area Humane Society: 740-687-0627
- Knox County Animal Shelter: 740-393-6713
- Licking County Humane Society: 740-323-2100
- Madison County Humane Society: 614-879-8368
- Marion County Dog Warden: 740-386-6150
- Morrow County Humane Society: 419-947-5791
- Pickaway County Dog Shelter: 740-474-3741
- Pike County Dog Pound: 740-947-5596
- Ross County Dog Warden: 740-772-5929
- Union County Humane Society: 937-642-6716