(WCMH) — The stock market is all over the place and now Wall Street is entering a “Bear Market.” Usually, this means a recession is close at hand.

“It’s impossible to say with certainty what will happen moving forward,” said Wayne Brown with Dugan Brown Financial Services. “Some are saying the worst is yet to come, and others are saying the worst is now behind us.”

Managing your portfolio during uncertain times takes planning, according to Brown. Most importantly, he explained, investors do not have to be alone in their decisions.

“If you are in a spot where you don’t know what to do, you should seek help from an expert,” Brown said. “If you have a problem with your car for example, which is an asset that can be worth tens of thousands of dollars, you take it to a professional. Here we’re talking about an asset that may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, so why wouldn’t you treat it with at least the same level of care?”