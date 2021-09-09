Final of 19 T&A Crips member connected to racketeering conspiracy pleads guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The final of 19 gang members, charged in a a racketeering conspiracy case, pleaded guilty, Wednesday, in a federal court.

According to Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Shawn Nelms, 28, admitted in federal court to participating in the 2013 murder of William Moore.

“Nelms and others spotted Moore, a rival Poindexter Thug Life Bloods gang member, walking on Mount Vernon Ave. and agreed to kill the man for the purpose of maintaining and increasing their positions within T&A. According to his plea, in 2011, Nelms shot another man in the chest, and the gunshot victim survived. During a robbery in 2011, one of several rounds shot by Nelms went into a nearby house and struck a young girl, who also survived,” a release from Patel stated.

Nineteen co-conspirators were indicted in 2018 for five murders:

Franky Tention on July 1, 2012, in the area of 431 Ellison Street;

William Moore on March 15, 2013;

Marvin Ector on December 23, 2013, on East 5 th Avenue;

Avenue; Quincy Story on January 24, 2015; and

Deonte Fisher on March 4, 2016.

Nelms’s plea includes a recommended sentence of 34 to 40 years in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged 19 total defendants in 2018 as part of the local gang T&A Crips. The gang derived its name from Trevitt and Atcheson streets in the King-Lincoln District of Columbus, where its members predominantly resided.

“T&A controlled the neighborhood through intimidation, fear and violence. Gang members were expected to retaliate with acts of violence when their members and associates were disrespected, threatened, intimidated or subjected to acts of violence,” the release reads.

Seven defendants have been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison to date. They include:

Name Also Known As Sentence Charles Carson 30 years in prison Jonathan Dantzler Jesus 30 years in prison Eric Henderson, Sr. Easy 15 years in prison Michael Henderson Bang 10 years and 9 months in prison Steve Henderson, Jr. Big Go, Tana 20 years in prison Shawn Nelms Mook 34-40 years recommended Marcus Walton Ox, Wax 10 years in prison Michael Watson Sossa 30 years in prison

Additionally, from June 14, 2010 until March 15, 2017, there were at least 26 separate incidences in which T&A gang members attempted to murder more individuals by shooting at them.