COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has convicted the final defendant in a Scioto County child sex trafficking operation.

The jury found Joshua Aldridge, 38, guilty after he drove minors to the home of Larry Dean Porter, 71, according to Kenneth Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Porter sexually abused male and female minors with the consent of the minor’s parents in exchange for illegal drugs.

Porter and nine of his family members and associates were indicted in June 2020 and have all pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

Aldridge received illegal drugs from Porter and was convicted of conspiring to sex-traffic children and adults by force, Parker said. Both crimes are punishable by up to life in prison.

“The defendants in this case committed heinous acts against some of the most vulnerable people in our society – children,” Parker said. “The jury properly found Joshua Aldridge guilty of his crimes. Now, each of the defendants will be held accountable for their roles in this atrocious child sex trafficking operation by facing significant time in federal prison.”

Agents began investigating Porter in April 2019 following reports from several individuals. Porter also made child pornography kept on flash drives and told drug-addicted parents to abuse their own children and recorded it as blackmail.

Porter was arrested in March 2020 and pleaded guilty Aug. 10. He could face up to 55 years in prison. Sentencing dates for each of the defendants are yet to be determined.