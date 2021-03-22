Final CCS grade levels begin transitioning to blended learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The final grade levels in the state’s largest school district are transitioning back to in-person learning for the first time in more than a year.

“It’s like the first day of school at the end of the school year,” laughed Rayniecia Ratliff as she dropped her 8th grade daughter at Champion Middle School Monday morning.

Ginaya Ratliff added, “I’m nervous, but I’m excited to go back.”

Monday, the first half of students in Columbus City Schools grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 returned to blended learning. Cohort A will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will attend in-person on Thursday and Friday.

“They need to be able to see that teacher, they need to be able to ask questions, they need to be able to talk to their friends — other than on a screen,” explained Stephanie Bland, the principal at Champion Middle School. “They can feel the energy in the building that you can’t feel on a computer screen.”

Rayniecia Ratliff said she was nervous sending her daughter back to class,but expects her to do better learning in-person.

“I think it’s good for her mentally. Just not having that interaction with her friends and kind of being locked down, I saw the difference in my daughter,” she said. “I’m excited for her to be back with her friends because I know she kind of blossoms when she’s around her peers.”

“It’s been kind of hard because I’m not an online learner, I’m a hands-on learner,” Ginaya added. “So it’s been kind of hard and boring.”

In addition to the typical safety measures, like masks, social distancing and extra cleaning, the district plans to offer additional academic and social-emotional help for students transitioning back.

“They’re going to spend some time just letting kids be able to express [themselves] because they’ve missed their friends, they’ve missed the touch of instruction,” Bland explained of the school’s support staff.

The second cohort of 7-10th grade students will return to in-person learning on Thursday. All students will remain in remote learning on Wednesdays.