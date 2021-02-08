File assessed property tax value complaint with Franklin County Auditor by March 31

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Auditor (FCA) appraises the value of property every three years. Should you believe the value is too high, you can file a complaint with the Franklin County Board of Revisions (BOR). The three-person panel will hear your information like recent appraisals, current sales data for similar properties in your neighborhood. The deadline to file a complaint to get a hearing is March 31.

“Using the Board of Revision complaint process represents an opportunity to help homeowners and businesses during these economically tough times,” said Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano in a news release. “I urge anyone who feels their property value is incorrect to take advantage of the BOR process and make your voice heard.”

According to the FCA, property values have increased as much as 20 percent. That means property tax valuations will rise too.

Stinziano’s office produced a video to help make the process easier to understand the process of filing a complaint.

This year, the FCA added E-Filing as an option to the traditional options. Due to public health concerns, all hearings will be heard virtually by utilizing the Zoom app.

Complaint filing options

EMAIL : bor@franklincounty.gov

: bor@franklincounty.gov Mail : 373 S. High St., 20th Fl., Columbus, OH 43215

: 373 S. High St., 20th Fl., Columbus, OH 43215 FAX : 614-525-6252)

: 614-525-6252) E-Filing: Click this Link

The information you may include:

Appraisal Form

Purchase Contract

Settlement Statement

Deed

Conveyance

Residential Data Form

2.5% Form

Miscellaneous Documentation

When filing electronically, the website will walk you through the steps of the information you need. When choosing another option, here is the link to the forms you need.

FCA has a frequently asked question section that covers numerous situations.

FINDING YOUR ASSESSED VALUE