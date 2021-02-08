File assessed property tax value complaint with Franklin County Auditor by March 31

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Auditor (FCA) appraises the value of property every three years. Should you believe the value is too high, you can file a complaint with the Franklin County Board of Revisions (BOR). The three-person panel will hear your information like recent appraisals, current sales data for similar properties in your neighborhood. The deadline to file a complaint to get a hearing is March 31.
“Using the Board of Revision complaint process represents an opportunity to help homeowners and businesses during these economically tough times,” said Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano in a news release. “I urge anyone who feels their property value is incorrect to take advantage of the BOR process and make your voice heard.”
According to the FCA, property values have increased as much as 20 percent. That means property tax valuations will rise too.
Stinziano’s office produced a video to help make the process easier to understand the process of filing a complaint.
This year, the FCA added E-Filing as an option to the traditional options. Due to public health concerns, all hearings will be heard virtually by utilizing the Zoom app.
Complaint filing options
- EMAIL: bor@franklincounty.gov
- Mail: 373 S. High St., 20th Fl., Columbus, OH 43215
- FAX: 614-525-6252)
- E-Filing: Click this Link
The information you may include:
- Appraisal Form
- Purchase Contract
- Settlement Statement
- Deed
- Conveyance
- Residential Data Form
- 2.5% Form
- Miscellaneous Documentation
When filing electronically, the website will walk you through the steps of the information you need. When choosing another option, here is the link to the forms you need.
FCA has a frequently asked question section that covers numerous situations.
FINDING YOUR ASSESSED VALUE
- Follow this website link: http://property.franklincountyauditor.com/_web/search/commonsearch.aspx?mode=owner
- Enter your last name and your first name in the top search bar and hit enter
- Choose the property from the list and hit enter
- To left, look for “Tax Calculators” and click.
- This page brings two options, the tax estimator and the Levy Estimator, click either you choose to view.
- When clicking the tax estimator, you will see the market value of the home and towards the bottom of the page, you will see the Total Taxable Value. This value is considerably less than the market value. At the very bottom, you will see the total annual tax on your property.