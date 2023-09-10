SWANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A fighter jet experienced an in-flight emergency that required it to jettison its fuel tanks during a training mission in Hardin County Sunday.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, the F-16 fighter jet was on a training mission about 50 miles south of the base in Swanton when it experienced the emergency at approximately 10:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground or the pilot. The fuel tanks have been recovered and there are no safety concerns for anyone in the area, according to the Guard.

The Guard said the jettisoning of the fuel tanks was in accordance with its emergency procedures. The jet landed safely back at the base.

The cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation.

Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport, where the Guard is based, was closed briefly out of an abundance of caution, the Guard said.