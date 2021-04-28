Fight leads to shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men were injured in a shooting after a fight in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:49 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Loretta Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

While securing the scene, officers received a second call of another shooting victim in the same area.

The caller had notified police that a 31-year-old man had shown up at her house suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Both victims told police they had been involved in a fight with another man at a gas station on E. Hudson Street. A short time later, they were shot by the suspect, according to police.

Police say both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-414 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.