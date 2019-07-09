Fifth Legionnaire’s disease lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel Health

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in connection with a recent outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at the new facility.
Patient Ronald Biegler claims in the suit that he got sick while undergoing tests at the hospital back in mid May.
This is the fifth lawsuit connected to the Legionnaires’ outbreak.
In total, 16 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been diagnosed in Mount Carmel Grove City patients.
The family of Dee Rezes filed a wrongful death lawsuit on June 27 against Mount Carmel Health and Mount Carmel Grove City after Rezes died after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease while a patient at the hospital.
In a response to the new lawsuit, Mount Carmel issued the following statement:
We have not been made aware of a new lawsuit; however, we apologize to everyone who was affected by legionella and are committed to doing what is fair and right for them. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our patients, colleagues and visitors. Every day we are trusted with people’s lives and we take that responsibility seriously. We are implementing a long-term solution to ensure legionella is effectively controlled and that this doesn’t happen again.