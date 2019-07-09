Fifth Legionnaire’s disease lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel Health

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in connection with a recent outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at the new facility.

Patient Ronald Biegler claims in the suit that he got sick while undergoing tests at the hospital back in mid May.

This is the fifth lawsuit connected to the Legionnaires’ outbreak.

In total, 16 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been diagnosed in Mount Carmel Grove City patients.

The family of Dee Rezes filed a wrongful death lawsuit on June 27 against Mount Carmel Health and Mount Carmel Grove City after Rezes died after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease while a patient at the hospital.

In a response to the new lawsuit, Mount Carmel issued the following statement: