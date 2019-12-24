Fiesta Bowl quarterbacks Fields, Lawrence closer than expected

GLENDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — Two of the best quarterbacks in America will face off Saturday night when Ohio State’s Justin Fields tries to out-point Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

Fields has been nursing along his injured left knee.

He sounded frustrated about the progress of that knee Tuesday, but he’s eager to get out there, considering it’s been a long time coming for these two to face off.

Fields’ knee was well braced at practice Tuesday.

“I thought it would be closer to 100 percent,” Fields said of his knee during a press conference Tuesday. “If I had to give it a percent, I’d say 80-85 right now.”

He’s also been bracing his whole career for a chance to face Lawrence in a real game. The two grew up 25 minutes apart in Georgia, Fields from Kennesaw, Lawrence from Cartersville, and both are 5-star mega recruits.

“Everybody knows Trevor’s a great quarterback,” Fields said.

“He kinda blew up his sophomore year, junior year, out of no where,” Lawrence said about Fields. “He sorta blew up, and obviously, he’s a great player.”

The two have played against each other in a football game, of sorts.

They played in a 7-on-7 game at the opening football camp, a game Fields’ team won.

Not sure that has much value in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, but it’s something.