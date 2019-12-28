Fiesta Bowl marks last game day for OSU gift shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Buckeye fans were hoping for a win during the Fiesta Bowl, many were also lamenting the loss of an Ohio State University institution.

Saturday’s Clemson match-up marked the last game day for Conrad’s College Gifts on Lane Avenue.

“This hurts, it hurts everybody,” said Conrad’s customer Joe Rice.

After 50 years of business, the siblings who co-own the store adjacent to St. John’s Arena decided to shut down the location. Another family member has adopted the name and opened a new Conrad’s near the Easton Town Center shopping complex.

“The four of us have always worked here — even when we were little. Then we went to school here. It’s been great,” explained co-owner Judi Coval. “It’s going to be very different. And it’s very bittersweet for us.”

Ohio State alumni and fans recall visiting the store during home games and finding unique memorabilia over the years.

“Shirt after shirt… my wife would always give me gift certificates to here. So a big part of my life has been here,” Rice said, noting how little had changed at the store since he was an OSU student in the 1970s.

Longtime Buckeye fan John Kristofeld was making his fourth visit to the store in three weeks on Saturday.

“I came here when it started at 30 percent off, then it dropped to 40, then it went to 50 and now it’s 60. I’m saving money every time I come, but the end is coming near,” he said.

Like Kristofeld, many customers were taking advantage of liquidation sales ahead of the Fiesta Bowl. Coval welcomed the business, but said it would be a strange feeling not rushing to sell victory merchandise if the Buckeyes beat Clemson.

“It’s very sad for us. If they win, we’d like to be a part of it,” she said. “But we can’t always be there.”

The Conrad’s Lane Avenue location will officially close on Dec. 31, but the owners say they might hold one last closeout sale if they still have remaining inventory.