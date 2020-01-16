Few statehouses feature memorials to actual historical women

FILE – In this April 15, 2010 file photo, a tax day tea party rally takes place in front of the Esther Hobart Morris statue at the state capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo. A proposal on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to erect a memorial to Ohio women who fought for voting rights would add the Statehouse to a small group of state capitols with monuments to actual female figures from U.S. history. (Andy Carpenean/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A proposal to erect a memorial to Ohio women who fought for voting rights would add the Statehouse to a small group of state capitols with monuments to actual female figures from U.S. history.

Members of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission proposed the memorial Thursday to the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

Currently, all monuments to actual historical figures on the Ohio Statehouse grounds are of men, with women portrayed as mythological representations.

Connecticut’s Statehouse features a statue of former Gov. Ella Grasso and Utah has a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, the country’s first female state senator.