Female suspect jumps from roof to roof after police chase

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN Newsource) –A female suspect showed some daredevil skills while trying to get away from police in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

She and another man first led officers on a car chase, when they blew red lights and almost hit other cars. But then, both suspects stopped the car and ran on foot.

The woman climbed to the top of a house, before making a long jump from one rooftop to another.

However, the jumping skills didn’t take her far.

Both suspects realized there was no other place to go, and they were arrested. Authorities haven’t said why the car chase began.