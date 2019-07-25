Woman charged with murder of elderly Pickaway County woman found beaten to death in home

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials arrested and charged a woman in connection with the murder of 82-year-old Joyce Kaelbi, who was found beaten to death in her Orient home on Sunday, June 23, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Susan E. Stahl is charged with aggravated burglary and murder in the death of Kaelbli.

According to Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, Stahl and Anthony R. Martin, 30, were identified as two suspects in the case on July 19. They discovered the pair had traveled to San Diego, California, specifically the area of Campo – Route #8 at the U.S./Mexico border crossing. With help from the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, the pair were located and taken into custody.

Sheriff Radcliff, detectives and a deputy traveled to California to investigate and collect evidence. They returned to Pickaway County on Wednesday with Stahl and Martin in custody.

Martin is charged with obstructing justice.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-472-6022 or 740-477-6000.