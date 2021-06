COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that sent a female to the hospital.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, a fire was reported at an apartment building in the 700 block of S. James Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a working fire and began to contain the flames.

During a search of the residence, a female was found. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A cause of the fire has not been released.