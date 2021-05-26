Female found dead in south Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a female was found shot to death in south Columbus.  

According to police, around 1 a.m., Wednesday, firefighters responded to the report of a medical alarm in the 1500 block of Omar Drive.  

Inside the home, they found Loise L. Tobe, 54,  with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say they are ruling the death a homicide. 

A child was found unharmed and unattended inside the home, and police are working to confirm the relationship to the victim.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss