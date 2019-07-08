FEMA recovery center opens in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set up in the Pickaway County Emergency Management office as a place where people can sit down for help and advice on what recovery looks like from here.

Even months after a storm, families are still cleaning up and figuring out the financial damage.

Gerard Hammink, a spokesman for FEMA, said, “You may get reimbursement from your insurance company for up to a certain amount. And if that amount does not bring your home back to a safe, sanitary condition, then maybe a small FEMA grant can bring you back that additional way.”

This grant will not double up on money that is being paid out by insurance, but it can help to cover things like temporary housing or future problems in the home.

“One of the things that people who suffer wind damage the after effects can be water damage,” Hammink said. “And then water in your home can lead to mold, and that’s something that the intimidation people talk about because you don’t want mold in your house, that’s not a safe condition.”

This also is an opportunity to get questions answered about the process needed to file with FEMA.

“If they get a letter and it says, ‘Ineligible,’ maybe they just didn’t provide the right documentation,” Hammink said. “Or they just missed a line… so, that’s something you can get cleared up here at a disaster recovery center. There’s something about face to face interaction with people that can really make it more understandable.”

If you’re interested in getting questions answered in person or even getting the process started with FEMA, the recovery center will be open through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The address for the Emergency Management office is 160 Island Road in Circleville.

The deadline to apply for help from FEMA is Aug. 19. You can apply online by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA App or call 1-800-621-3362.

Assistance is available to file in languages other than English, as well as available in sign language.