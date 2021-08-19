Felony charges filed against student indicted in death of Stone Foltz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the people implicated in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student from Delaware County is now facing felony charges.

A Wood County grand jury indicted Benjamin Boyers, 20, of Sylvania, on Thursday on charges of:

Involuntary manslaughter

Tampering with evidence

Multiple counts of hazing

Multiple counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

The first two charges are felonies, and the others are misdemeanors. Prosecutors dismissed the original misdemeanor charges against Boyers in April.

The victim in the case was Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware who was found dead on March 4 after a fraternity drinking event.

Seven others are also facing charges in Foltz’s death, and his parents have since advocated for zero-tolerance policies at colleges and universities against hazing.