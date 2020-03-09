Feeling tired? Doctor weighs in on time change health effects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Monday after daylight saving time ends is called national napping day, but napping actually isn’t the best way to recoup from losing that hour of sleep.

Parents, if you had a hard time waking up your kids Monday morning, you were not alone.

“It was a struggle,” said OhioHealth’s Dr. Ben Bring about waking up his own kids. “It was a struggle for everybody. Usually we set our alarms for about 6 [a.m.] for our kids. They did not want to roll out of bed until about 7, which is usually when we try to leave for school. So yeah we all had a rough time this morning.”

Bring says that hour of lost sleep can really mess with people’s circadian rhythm .

“On average on the first night after daylight savings, you usually get about 50 minutes less sleep,” he explained.

Bring says if you have luxury, a 10 to 30 minute power nap can help, but the best thing you can do over the next few days is “trying to go to bed at the same time every night, sticking with the cold, dark rooms if you can.”

And no cell phones in bed.

“Because that ambient light kind of tricks your brain to stay awake. It thinks that it’s sunlight,” Bring elaborated.

Consequences of sleep loss can be more serious than just fatigue. Studies show increased risk of strokes, heart attack as well as anxiety or depression, according to Bring.

“They’ve also done studies that show increase in work -place accidents, increased driving accidents as well, so I think the debate is on for whether we should cancel daylight savings,” Bring added.