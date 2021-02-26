Feed the Kids Columbus helping fight childhood hunger during pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The pandemic has exposed a lot of need in our community. Thankfully, there are people out there who find a need and fill it. Feed the Kids Columbus is doing just that.

In November of 2019, founder Ashley Kanney took to Facebook to ask for help in feeding 97 kids during winter break. It was supposed to be a one-time give, but the response was so good that the group decided to help during spring break.

That was March of 2020. Then the pandemic hit, and everything changed.

“We made about 1,000 bags the night before all the schools shut down. And we got them out to the schools, so all the children were able to take them home before we were all quarantined,” recalls Kanney. “It’s insane how much we’ve grown and it’s heartwarming and it’s just like this little idea I had that’s really exploded. I think the sky’s the limit.”

The group has helped thousands of children over the course of the year. Feed the Kids Columbus has grown so much that they have become an official non-profit awaiting 501-3c status with the IRS.

This spring break, they will be providing lunch, breakfast and snacks to more than 1,700 children in five different school districts in central Ohio. If you would like to donate or get involved, visit www.feedthekidscolumbus.com