FedEx Grove City hiring 500 people to help fill critical supply needs

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH)– FedEx Ground is looking to hire 500 people to help fill increased demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 500 open positions are for package handlers at their Grove City facility. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $16/hour

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Day and night shifts available

To apply go to GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.