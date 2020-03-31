Live Now
FedEx Grove City hiring 500 people to help fill critical supply needs

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: A FedEx worker unloads packages from his delivery truck on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia have all announced stay-at-home orders this week, which strongly discourage residents from leaving home unless absolutely necessary or essential. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH)– FedEx Ground is looking to hire 500 people to help fill increased demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 500 open positions are for package handlers at their Grove City facility. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Position benefits include:

  • Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $16/hour
  • Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
  • Paid parental leave
  • Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
  • Day and night shifts available

To apply go to GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.

