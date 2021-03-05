Federal prosecutors: Columbus drug dealers fraudulently claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has charged four people in the central Ohio with drug crimes, with three of them also facing fraud charges linked to receiving tens of thousands of dollars in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Ohio, Ricco Lamonte Maye, 38, Airrika N. Anthony, 32, Nicole L. Groves, 31, and Kevin E. Pearson, 57, all of Columbus, are facing federal charges of narcotics conspiracy involving bulk quantities of fentanyl, crack, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Maye, Anthony and Groves are also facing charges in the fraudulent unemployment assistance conspiracy.

Court documents state, beginning in 2018, the four defendants conspired to, possessed and distributed 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine, 280 grams of crack and five grams of methamphetamine.

“It is also alleged Maye, Anthony and Groves fraudulently filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Maye received $7,400 from the state of Ohio and $10,000 from Michigan. In his applications, he allegedly claimed he was unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in one application falsely claimed he lived in Michigan,” the release states. “Anthony received $13,900 after allegedly falsely claiming she was unable to reach her place of employment due to a COVID-19 quarantine.”

The superseding indictment details that Groves claimed to be unemployed because she is the primary caretaker of a child who was unable to attend school because of the coronavirus. The superseding indictment says Groves was actually employed and earned income at the time she received $11,800 in assistance funds.

According to the release, Maye, Anthony and Groves allegedly used the personal information of other individuals to apply for additional pandemic assistance funds. Maye received all or a portion of the others’ benefits.

The drug conspiracy charged in this case is punishable by a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.