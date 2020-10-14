Federal, local law enforcement to address gun violence in parts of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Federal and local authorities will be announcing a surge of enforcement to curb gun violence in parts of Columbus.

At 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers and Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge with the ATF, will be joined by Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein to announce the enforcement in two Columbus neighborhoods.

They will also be providing an update on gun prosecutions during Fiscal Year 2020.

