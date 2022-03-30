COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-judge panel with the federal courts has decided it is not intervening at this time with Ohio’s statehouse redistricting process, at least for the moment.

The judges came to that decision after hours of testimony from a variety of people Wednesday, which included voters, a representative from the Secretary of State’s office, and redistricting experts.

The election calendar was discussed in detail, primary dates, as well as constitutional provisions in all of the maps adopted, even the independent map that was approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, was brought up.

A group of voters originally filed the case, calling for a federal judge to impose the third legislative maps for the primary election.

“First off, voters asked for the Ohio Supreme Court to be the primary authority when they placed these reforms in the Ohio constitution 2015 and 2018 for mapping,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, one of the organizations calling for fair district maps. “Secondly, the Ohio Supreme Court has this under control. It’s the commissioners who are being disrespectful of voters in the process, not the Supreme Court.”

The court set an April 20 deadline, saying it would take action if there is no redistricting plan in place or if the primary date is not moved.

Senator Vernon Sykes, the Democratic co-chairperson of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, was in court for much of Wednesday’s hearing.

“I’m satisfied that they’re not intervening at this time, which will allow the state government to continue to work to try and resolve this issue,” Sykes said.

All parties were asked to file briefs in federal court for next steps — if its needed.

The Ohio Supreme Court does have new filings in regards to the legislative maps.

Some are calling for the contempt hearing to be brought back up because the commission, in a 4-3 vote, adopted a revised plan that was previously rejected by the court instead of a new plan.