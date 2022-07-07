COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney.

All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients.

There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators.

“The U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating this federal crime,” Fortney said. “The OHP has been notified, and as always, the safety of all 33 members of the Senate, their staff and statehouse employees remains a priority.”