COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It may be cold outside, but there’s plenty going on indoors. Here are some of our top picks for things to do in February.

Feb. 4-13: School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play. Jocelyn Bioh’s witty and thought-provoking play examines the social life of teen girls in the vein of the cinema classic, Mean Girls. Set at an elite school in Ghana, the play tackles issues of class and beauty standards. Ages 12 and up. Riffe Center. Prices vary.

Feb. 5-14: CAPA presents a variety of performances. Altar Boyz at the Short North State (Feb 3-13), La Boheme, Ohio Theatre (Feb 4-5); Come From Away, Ohio Theatre, (Feb. 8-13); That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, Lincoln Theatre (Feb. 11-12). Ticket prices vary. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry.

Feb. 4-5: Grand Opening for Killer Queen at Level One Bar and Arcade, 130 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus. The world’s only 10-player arcade game Killer Queen is coming to Level One Bar + Arcade with a two-day grand opening event Feb. 4 -5. The game will be on free play all weekend.

Feb. 4: Closing reception and artist talk: Jimbo Tamoro, 400 West Rich Street, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Preview Tamoro’s work.

Feb. 5, 19, 26: February Fit Challenge, Greater Columbus Convention Center. Tickets $25 per session. Socially distanced step aerobic classes in Ohio Center B-C rooms.

Feb. 6: Candle pouring with Tiki Botanicals at Nocterra Brewing Co. 41 Depot Street, Powell, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Tickets $40. Includes candle and drink.

Feb. 14: Make-a-Day Homelessness Outreach Event. 1112 North High Street, Columbus. FREE. 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. The Make-A-Day Foundation provides outreach to Columbus’ homeless population and any of our neighbors in need. Our block party-styled, pop-up outreach events focus on providing opportunities for homeless guests to build personal relationships with other community members.

Feb. 16: Make More Plants. This class is for the beginner plant propagator. Bernadett will share tricks for some of the hard-to-germinate seeds, as well as simple techniques to multiply and diversify your plant collection. Online. 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Class fee $20.00

Feb. 23: Two Friends, the Adventureland Tour. Matt Halper and Eli Sones, the young masterminds behind Two Friends, have become one of the most promising dance music duos. The Bluestone, Columbus. 8:00 p.m. Prices vary.

Feb 23: Weird Wednesday featuring The Dirty Grass Players. The Summit Music Hall, 2210 Summit Street, Columbus. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for an 8:00 p.m. start. $10.00 Special guests: Perennial Rye and Pajamas.