February thaw continues, colder tonight

A mix of sun and clouds and gusty southwest winds (30-40 mph) will boost temperatures into the 50s, with southeastern Ohio areas reaching the low 60s!

Clouds will increase and an isolated shower could develop along a cold front crossing the state this afternoon, accompanied by winds shifting to the west, and later the northwest. Much chillier air will return this evening, sending readings dipping back into the upper 30s after sunset.

Canadian high pressure will provide sunshine and seasonably cool weather the rest of the week, with highs in the low 40s in central Ohio, and cold mornings in the 20s.

Moisture will return north the weekend with showers Saturday morning. Another system tracking across the South will bring more rain Sunday on and off, lingering on Monday, followed by a cold blast and a few flurries.

Forecast