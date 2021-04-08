FCSO: Threat against two students led to Westland HS closure Wednesday

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be at Westland High School Thursday as a precaution after a recent threat against two students.

Wednesday morning, the South-Western City School District announced a “potential safety issue” would close Westland High School.

The FCSO said Thursday that the school had received a threat against two students.

The FCSO brought an increased and highly visible presence to Westland High School this morning. The South-Western City School District cancelled classes yesterday following a threat against 2-students. Deputies will remain vigilant to ensure students and school staff are safe. pic.twitter.com/lCnD42FpdB — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) April 8, 2021

“Deputies will remain vigilant to ensure students and school staff are safe,” the FCSO stated in a Twitter post.

Deputies continue to investigate the threat.