FCSO: Person in custody after hit-skip involving motorcycle near Reynoldsburg

FRANKLIN CO., Ohio (WCMH)– A person is in custody after an alleged hit-skip crash near Reynoldsburg, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

FCSO officials say someone driving a car hit a motorcyclist just before 7 a.m. Monday morning on South Waggoner Rd. just north of Priestley Dr. and then, took off.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition. The driver of the car was taken info custody at a different location, according to the sheriff’s office.

More information will be made available shortly, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

