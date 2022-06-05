PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three vehicle crash where a motorcyclist died in Prairie Township Saturday evening.

Just before 8:00pm, a driver of a white Honda was traveling south on Amity Rd. south of Feder Rd. and attempted to pass a white Ford on a double yellow line, per FCSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Honda then saw a motorcycle going north and slammed on the brakes trying to return to the southbound lanes.

The Honda hit the rear of the Ford and then was hit by the motorcycle, per FCSO.

FCSO states the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 8:46pm.

The crash remains under investigation.