Franklin County deputy facing federal child porn charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A corrections deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Court documents state that Daniel P. Heintz had multiple conversations over the app Kik in August 2020 with a person who was later arrested by the FBI on child enticement charges in Illinois.

According to a federal affidavit, Heintz and the subject arrested discussed several times their mutual sexual interest in children, as well as the possibility of Heintz taking a nude photograph of an unidentified minor female.

The affidavit also alleges that Heintz and the subject exchanged child pornography images.

On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed at the Franklin County Correctional Center, where Heintz worked, and his phone was seized, while a laptop and an iPad were seized during a search of his home.

The affidavit states that after a digital forensic extraction of Heintz’s phone, thousands of images of child pornography were found.

A statement from Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says Heintz is a non-certified deputy and is currently on unpaid administrative leave while his termination is being processed due to the felony charges.

“I’m proud of the hundreds of deputies and other sheriff’s office employees who work hard and dedicate themselves to protecting Franklin County families. On those rare occasions when an independent investigation finds probable cause that an employee committed a felony, I take swift action to hold that person accountable,” Baldwin released in the statement.

Heintz is facing charges including advertising for visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.