FCSO dash cam video shows suspected OVI driver evading deputies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released video of deputies tracking down and eventually arresting a suspected impaired driver.

The dash cam video shows the car running through a red light on Easton Loop near Morse Road. The car then strikes a concrete median, which bends the front tire frame.

A deputy can be seen trying to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly tries to get away by running another red light and making an illegal U-turn. The car can also be seen weaving through traffic before it finally hits “stop sticks” that deputies placed in the road.

Once the tires were deflated and the car disabled, deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old James Williams and charged him with failure to comply and operating a vehicle while under the influence. A search of the car turned up a loaded weapon, suspected drugs, and $8,000 in cash, according to FCSO.