FCSO creates new position with the hope of building community trust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week, after close to three decades in law enforcement, Napoleon Bell II is starting a new position with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus native is transitioning into a role as the office’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin explained, “I had to have someone who was dedicated full time to look at diversity within the whole sheriff’s office, not just one area, one little office — but in every division, every part to really focus on our diversity efforts.

According to Sheriff Baldwin, his office has been considering ways to bolster community trust and create more diversity in the ranks for several years. The recent nationwide push for police reform and strained police-community relations, particularly in communities of color, created an opportunity for the office to fast-track the new role.

“The more we can do as a Sheriff’s Office to lessen that clash, to build those relationships, to build those bridges of understanding, that’s what makes this critical to do right now,” Bell said.

Sheriff Baldwin explained Bell’s experience as a Columbus patrolman,11 years of Civil Rights Code enforcement, as well as his recent role as manager of the sheriff’s Outreach and Engagement Unit uniquely qualifies him to pioneer the new DE&I position.

Bell will focus on design and implementation of a strategic plan, advise on DE&I issues, and guide hiring and recruitment strategies. He will also be in charge of creating new diversity programming and training for current and new deputies.

“There are things that are going on currently that we’ve been doing. But how do we focus more on that and bring on additional training and additional perspectives?” Bell said.

Sheriff Baldwin hopes simply creating the position will sew the seeds of trust within the community.

“I think by taking this move and showing the community that we really do care and we want to do a better job. And that’s what it’s all about,” he said.