FBI offers $10K reward in internet cafe killing case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery of an internet cafe that left two people dead in January.

Christopher Alexander King, 24, is wanted in connection with a Jan. 20, 2019 armed robbery of the Players Paradise on East Broad Street in Columbus.

King is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

According to police, King and another man entered the cafe at approximately 4 a.m. A third man waited outside in a car.

Court documents state King sat at a computer station pretending to play a game while his accomplice positioned himself near the cafe’s business office door.

Court documents state that when Karen Arrington attempted to enter the office, the suspects, armed with handguns, moved to confront Joseph Arrington, the cafe’s security guard and Karen’s husband, who was armed.

Both the Arringtons were shot and killed, according to police.

Four men — Justice B. Stringer, 24; Brisco Dawkins, 50; Dezhan Townsend, 20; and Desjuan Harris, 24 — have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of internet cafe robberies earlier this year and late last year, including the Players Paradise incident.

Townsend, Stringer, and King are charged with two counts of murder. King is also charged with committing murder with the intent to prevent a witness from providing information to law enforcement.

Townsend, Harris, Stringer, and Dawkins are all charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anyone with knowledge of King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office at 614-849-1994.