FBI arrests Canal Winchester man for alleged involvement in Capitol riot

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The FBI has confirmed that they arrested a Canal Winchester man for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The FBI says Derek Jancart was taken into custody at his residence on Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, a concerned citizen alerted the FBI on Feb. 9 to Facebook posts made by Jancart. The complaint says a family member then confirmed that Jancart was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and text messages confirmed his presence inside the Capitol building.

Heading the investigation is the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Cincinnati.

Jancart was federally charged with the following, according to the complaint:

“…there is probable cause to believe that DEREK JANCART violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.”