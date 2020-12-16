FBI agents in Columbus investigating Casey Goodson Jr.’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — FBI agents were spotted Tuesday afternoon investigating the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

The FBI is investigating whether Goodson’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed by Jason Meade, a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, on Dec. 4.

A statement from the FBI read, “The FBI is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review the use of force incident involving the death of Casey Goodson Jr. for any potential violations of federal civil rights laws. As this matter remains ongoing, no further information can be released at this time.”

Columbus police are conducting an investigation into the shooting itself.

Goodson’s death has drawn attention in the community and nationally. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther blasted a marshal’s comment shortly after the shooting that it was justified; U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin later called those remarks premature.

Demonstrators marched for two nights last week demanding justice for Goodson. His mother, Tamala Payne, has called for Meade to charged with murder and stripped of his badge.

According to information from law enforcement, Meade’s operation was wrapping up when Goodson drove past. Several officers followed Goodson. A verbal altercation followed, and Meade’s attorney said that Goodson pointed a weapon at Meade before Meade fired.

Goodson’s family and attorneys say that Goodson, 23, was returning home when he was shot from behind while trying to enter his residence. His death was witnessed by several family members, including two children.